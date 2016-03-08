Napoli and Fiorentina offer €18 million for Meret
19 June at 15:45Serie A duo Fiorentina and Roma have made offers for Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret, with the Udine based side demanding a higher fee.
Meret has become one of the best and the most wanted goalkeepers in the Serie A of late and his performances for SPAL helped him prove his worth to many. He appeared in 13 Serie A games for SPAL, impressing many on-lookers.
Corsport report that both Fiorentina and Roma have made offers of about 18 million euros for Meret.
And although Meret could be on the move this summer, Udinese have demanded a fee of about 30 million euros from the duo. It remains to be seen whether they will buff up their approaches or not.
Meret has previously drawn links with Juventus, before the Old Lady signed Mattia Perin from Genoa.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
