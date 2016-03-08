Napoli and Inter face tough draws in Salzburg and Frankfurt for Europa League last-16

Napoli and Inter Milan both face tough draws in the UEFA Europa League round of 16; after both sides progressed from their first knockout round matches last night.Napoli will face Red Bull Salzburg in the next round; the same team who reached last year's semi-finals, with an impressive comeback victory against Lazio in the quarter finals to send Simone Inzaghi's side out of the tournament last year.Inter Milan face another team fresh in the European minds of Lazio fans: Eintracht Frankfurt. Frankfurt topped Lazio's group this campaign, defeating Lazio both home and away.The full draw is as follows:Chelsea v KyivFrankfurt v InterZagreb v BenficaNapoli v SalzburgValencia v KrasnodarSevilla v Slavia PragueArsenal v RennesZenit v Villarreal

