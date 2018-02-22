However, Politano also likes Inter, who are looking for attacking wingers ahead of next season, as Perisic once again could be on his way out, with Man Utd interested. Last summer, Sassuolo rejected Napoli's offer of €25m for the Italian, meaning clubs would most likely have to pay close to €30m, as Politano only has improved since.

Watch Sassuolo celebrate another year in the Serie A, as they managed to stay clear off the relegation zone despite a difficult start.

Vinci, ti salvi e farai il sesto campionato consecutivo in #SerieATIM Qui si festeggia alla grande, anzi alla grandissima!!! #ForzaSasol pic.twitter.com/VG94GduY41 — U.S. Sassuolo (@SassuoloUS) 6 maj 2018

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Napoli will make another attempt for Matteo Politano this summer, having had their bid rejected last summer.