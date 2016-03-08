Napoli and Juve want James Rodriguez

Napoli and Juventus are reportedly interested in signing James Rodriguez. According to Tuttosport, the partenopei boss Carlo Ancelotti could convince the Colombian to join him at the San Paolo while Juventus can rely on the great relationship they have with the player's agent Jorge Mendes.



No talks have begun but both Serie A giants would make an attempt to sign the player, should he decide to leave Bayern in January or - more likely - at the end of the season.