Napoli and Juventus, here is how much Haaland will cost
31 October at 23:15Napoli and Juventus will have to pay at least €45 million if they want to secure RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland, according to a report from Spanish media outlet Don Balon via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 19-year-old Norwegian striker is valued at around €45 million and the Austrian club have no intention of letting him leave any cheaper, with competition from across Europe surely driving his price up even further.
Not only are Napoli and Juventus interested in Haaland, the report adds, but there is also definitive interest from both Spanish side Real Madrid and Premier League side Manchester United. Haaland’s strong performances in both the Austrian league and the Champions League this season have seen him become one of the hottest commodities in European football at the moment.
So far this season Haaland has scored 22 goals and provided six assists in 15 games, including netting six times in only three Champions League appearances for the Austrian club.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments