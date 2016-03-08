Napoli and Juventus, Lyon set high price for midfield starlet
25 September at 19:15Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has many suitors across Europe, including Juventus and Napoli, but the French club have set a high price on their 21-year-old starlet, according to Spanish media outlet El Gol Digital via Calciomercato.com today.
Lyon have indicated that the player will not be sold for any offers below €60m, a price which will scare away all but those most interested in acquiring the Frenchman.
The central midfielder has gotten off to a strong start in Ligue 1 this season with Lyon, appearing in all of their league games and playing 527 minutes, scoring one goal and providing two assists in this time.
Last season Aouar was one of the core points of Lyon’s midfield, clocking in 3896 minutes across 47 appearances for the French club, scoring seven goals and providing eleven assists in that time.
Both Napoli and Juventus are keen to sign the player, but the price tag may push both clubs to look elsewhere.
Apollo Heyes
