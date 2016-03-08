Napoli and Juventus missed chance to sign Haaland for just €4m
25 October at 16:00Erling Braut Haaland has quickly risen to prominence this season, leading the scoring tally in the top leagues around Europe and having impressed massively in the Champions League with RB Salzburg.
Therefore, it is no surprise that he is starting to attract the interest of some top clubs; Manchester United, Manchester City, Barcelona, Juventus, PSG and Napoli all being linked with a move for the Norwegian forward.
However, as has been reported by the Corriere della Sera, Napoli and Juventus already passed on the opportunity to sign the forward when he was still playing with Norwegian side Molde. The two Italian clubs had the chance to purchase Haaland for just four million euros but would have turned down the opportunity, with the player himself eventually opting to move to Austria to further his development.
However, one would expect this to be Haaland's final season in Austria, before a big club puts an astronomical offer on the table in January or next summer to sign the Salzburg starlet.
