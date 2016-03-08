Napoli and Juventus set to compete for Liverpool target
17 November at 09:45Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli are reportedly set to go head to head for the possible signature of Liverpool target Jean Clair Todibo, who currently plies his trade with Toulouse in France.
The 18-year-old defender is yet to put pen to paper on his first professional contract with Toulouse but has already started playing first-team football for the club in the Ligue 1. He has appeared ten times in the league, scoring once and assisting once too.
Gazzetta dello Sport state that Napoli are very serious about signing the teenager, who, as we reported yesterday, has already received an offer from Juventus.
The outlet claims that Napoli are negotiating a fee for the Liverpool target and talks have already started about the same. The partenopei sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is known to be a keen admirer of the French market, as evident from the capture of Kevin Malcuit recently.
The competition for the player is fierce and he could still go anywhere. Or he could also stay in France.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments