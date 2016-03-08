Napoli and Liverpool on alert as Lazio's Immobile hits out at Inzaghi and teammates

22 January at 14:25
Lazio fell to a 2-1 defeat to Napoli at the weekend, in a match marred by the somewhat harsh dismissal of Lazio centre-back Francesco Acerbi. Video replays of the game show Jose Callejon breaking the rules, simulating, or diving, to earn Lazio's defender a 2nd yellow. 

Acerbi made no contact with Callejon for the second foul but referee Rocchi handed out his 17th red card of his career to Lazio, over 3x more than he has given to any other team.

Speaking to the Corriere dello Sport after the game, however, Lazio forward Ciro Immobile vented his frustration at the lack of attacking mentality from his teammates and club head coach Simone Inzaghi: "But should we not be more offensive?"

