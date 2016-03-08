Napoli and Manchester United target Lozano’s season is over

PSV’s prolific Mexican winger is a wanted man around Europe, with strong interest in him coming from both Manchester United and Napoli. However last Thursday he went off injured following a coming together with a Willem II player when the two sides met in the Eredivisie. And today PSV have officially announced that the winger will not feature again this season.

Fortunately for him though there was no ligament damage, and he will begin rehabilitation shortly, but he will definitely be out of the remaining two games of PSV’s title challenge. It is also good news for Napoli and Manchester United, as it shouldn’t affect him going forward and means he is still a viable transfer prospect for them.