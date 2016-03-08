Napoli and Roma advance as AC Milan brake in Veretout negotiations

In fact, in the last few hours, Milan's negotiations with the Frenchman have slowed down significantly. The stop is due to Roma's sudden interest, while Napoli are also still in the running.

Roma's new sporting director, Petrachi (not yet official), continues to work on bringing in a midfielder for the new manager Fonseca. As reported by Sportitalia, the Giallorossi have joined the race for Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout.