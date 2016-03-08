Napoli and Roma join list of clubs interested in Celtic forward
18 September at 22:45Napoli and Roma have joined the list of clubs interested in Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard, according to British newspaper the Guardian via Calciomercato.com.
Both clubs join Lazio and Borussia Dortmund in the list, with all clubs considering the 21-year-old French forward as a potential signing in the January transfer window.
Napoli and Roma both failed to sign former Inter striker Mauro Icardi this summer, with Roma being forced to renew striker Edin Dzeko’s contract and Napoli signing Hirving Lozano from PSV.
Apollo Heyes
