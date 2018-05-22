Napoli and Spurs on alert as unhappy Barcelona midfielder drops major exit hint
22 May at 09:55Tottenham and Napoli are the leading candidates to sign Andre Gomes in the summer. The Portuguese midfielder has been struggling to live up to expectations during his two-year spell at Barcelona and he is expected to part companies with the blaugrana in the summer.
According to Mundo Deportivo, Gomes has dropped a major Barcelona exit hint as he took all his personal belongings after the last training session of the season.
Players usually empty their wardrobes but leave some stuff in the changing room because they know they will be back before any potential transfer in the summer.
Gomes, on the other hand, decided to take everything with him leaving no personal stuff in the changing room of the blaugrana.
Gomes joined Barcelona for € 35 million plus € 20 million in add-ons two years ago but has been failing to justify his price-tag at the Nou Camp.
The Portugal has recently swapped his agent Jorge Mendes with Paul Martin and the Englishman could facilitate Gomes’ Tottenham move in the summer.
