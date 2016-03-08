Napoli, Areola's agent hasn't heard from anyone yet...

Napoli are looking for a new keeper as it seems like they have strong interest in PSG's Alphonse Areola. Here is what his agent (Raiola) had to say on the matter (as he spoke to Oracolo Rossonero):



" Napoli? Yes we know of their interest but haven't heard from anyone yet. Let's see...".



With PSG close to signing Gigi Buffon, Areola could very well be on the go. It was reported that a 20 milliion euros deal between Napoli and PSG was "close". More to come...