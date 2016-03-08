Napoli-Arsenal: 800 police officers to pay special attention to Arsenal fans
18 April at 16:15Naples is expecting an English invasion tonight, as Arsenal fans arrive en masse in the historical city, to watch their side take on Napoli in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final. And it is a situation that the city are not taking lightly, with around 800 extra police officers drafted in to protect the public order, and monitor the visiting fans.
Naples police are expecting around 1000 Gunners fans to arrive at the San Paolo for kick off tonight, after the club sold 1000 away tickets, but they are prepared should more fans than they anticipated turn up at the stadium. The 800 police officers stationed around the stadium have, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, been told to pay particular attention to the behaviour of the English fans.
Napoli come into the game trailing 2-0 after defeat in London, and will be viewing tonight as a season defining game, but the club and the police will be keen to make sure that fan trouble does not take away from the events on the pitch.
