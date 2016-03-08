Napoli-Arsenal: 800 police officers to pay special attention to Arsenal fans

18 April at 16:15
Naples is expecting an English invasion tonight, as Arsenal fans arrive en masse in the historical city, to watch their side take on Napoli in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final. And it is a situation that the city are not taking lightly, with around 800 extra police officers drafted in to protect the public order, and monitor the visiting fans.

Naples police are expecting around 1000 Gunners fans to arrive at the San Paolo for kick off tonight, after the club sold 1000 away tickets, but they are prepared should more fans than they anticipated turn up at the stadium. The 800 police officers stationed around the stadium have, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, been told to pay particular attention to the behaviour of the English fans.
 
Napoli come into the game trailing 2-0 after defeat in London, and will be viewing tonight as a season defining game, but the club and the police will be keen to make sure that fan trouble does not take away from the events on the pitch.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.