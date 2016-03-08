Napoli-Arsenal: Ancelotti reveals recipe for comeback
17 April at 21:40Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti held a pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League tie against Arsenal: “The recipe for the comeback is: heart, bravery and intelligence. It’s a big opportunity that we’ll need to catch in an environment that will be amazing”.
ITALIANS IN EUROPE – “We want to play our cards until the very end. We have a big opportunity, we are the only Italian club left in Europe and right now we hope to be still in the competition on Friday. I believe we can make it”.
EMIRATES TIE – “We didn’t do what we had prepared, especially in the first part. It was a bad evening due to technical reasons but the environment was also crucial”.
ARSENAL – “It will be the opposite tomorrow, I count on a strong support of our fans, the San Paolo must help us, without our fans it will be impossible”.
AJAX – “The play very well, I don’t think they’ll win the Champions League but I may be wrong. The defend individually, they accept the challenges, they play an offensive football. They programmed very well but in Italy is more difficult because the public opinion wants to see results immediately”.
