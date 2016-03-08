Napoli-Arsenal: Emery insists Gunners have 50% chance of qualifying
17 April at 21:55Arsenal manager Unai Emery held a press conference ahead of Napoli-Arsenal: “It’s going to be a game between two teams with a huge history and two great managers, we won the first leg, but we know it’s going to be a different game tomorrow”.
“Napoli have players like Insigne, Mertens, Milik and Zielinski. They have a lot of quality and our target will be to stop them and try to score”.
“We know they can win, it’s going to be a different game, I still have the same idea in mind: we still have 50% chance of qualifying”.
Arsenal defender Sokratis did also speak from the San Paolo press room: “The atmosphere will be amazing, I’ve already played in this stadium. I like to play these games, everyone would like to play them. Napoli are a big team, the first tie was important for us and tomorrow we’ll have to be on the same level, possibly better. Many of our footballers know the San Paolo and know that it’s going to be a tough game”.
Go to comments