Napoli, Arsenal look to hire Ancelotti following 'no' from Allegri
05 December at 15:30Arsenal are trying to convince Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti leave the club in order to become the new coach of the North London side, according to reports from the English press via Calciomercato.com today.
The reports detail how the Gunners have received the ‘no’ from former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri and have now turned to Ancelotti as their next primary option. The Italian coach is unsettled at the Partenopei following an incredibly disappointing start to the season, and rumours from Italy suggest that the coach may be dismissed before the start of the new year.
So far this season Ancelotti has guided the Naples based club to a 7th place spot in the league after 14 games, only achieving five wins in that time. Considering the toxic situation the club is currently going through, the Italian coach could resign to take the Gunners job and leave his memories of Naples behind.
Apollo Heyes
