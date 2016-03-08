Napoli-Arsenal: why Lacazette's goal can be disallowed from next season

Alexandre Lacazette's goal helped Arsenal put one foot into the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League.



It helped Arsenal grab a vital away goal and took their aggregate lead to 3-0 and helped them just about gain the decisive advantage.



But the goal that Lacazette scored could be disallowed from next season. That is because Arsenal had some of their own players in the Napoli wall to block Alex Meret's way and disguise the Napoli wall.



Under the new rules that will apply from next season, the referee can give an indirect free-kick to the defending team for this and could also hand a yellow card to the attacking side.