Napoli ask Icardi-alternative Llorente to ‘wait’: report

19 August at 10:43
Italian Serie A giants Napoli are in the market to sign a striker in order to strengthen their attacking force ahead of the next campaign.

It is believed that the Naples-based club have identified Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi as the number one target, but the player is more interested in joining Serie A champions Juventus.

Therefore, Napoli are turning their attention to their plan B which is free-agent striker Fernando Llorente.

As per Corriere dello Sport, Gli Azzurri have established first contact with the player but have asked him to wait for another week in which they will try to sort out situation with Icardi and then will decide whether they would want to sign the 34-year-old or not.

It is believed that Llorente — who is out of contract since July 1, 2019 and played a key role in helping Tottenham Hotspur in reaching their first-ever UEFA Champions League final last year — is asking for a two-year contract worth of €3 million per season.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.