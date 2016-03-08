Napoli ask Icardi-alternative Llorente to ‘wait’: report

Italian Serie A giants Napoli are in the market to sign a striker in order to strengthen their attacking force ahead of the next campaign.



It is believed that the Naples-based club have identified Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi as the number one target, but the player is more interested in joining Serie A champions Juventus.



Therefore, Napoli are turning their attention to their plan B which is free-agent striker Fernando Llorente.



As per Corriere dello Sport, Gli Azzurri have established first contact with the player but have asked him to wait for another week in which they will try to sort out situation with Icardi and then will decide whether they would want to sign the 34-year-old or not.



It is believed that Llorente — who is out of contract since July 1, 2019 and played a key role in helping Tottenham Hotspur in reaching their first-ever UEFA Champions League final last year — is asking for a two-year contract worth of €3 million per season.

