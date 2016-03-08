Napoli-Atalanta: Live, Confirmed line-ups

As mentioned, the home side will look to recover from their slip-up last time out, only managing a 1-1 draw away at SPAL. Therefore, Carlo Ancelotti is under pressure to turn things around, following a few questionable results so far this season.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are coming off a big 7-1 win over Udinese. As you can tell by the scoreline, they completely dominated the encounter and will look to do so tonight as well, although it won't be easy to put seven goals past the Napoli defence.





For more news, visit our homepage. Napoli are currently three points behind the Bergamo side, which means that they would leapfrog them with three points this evening (due to H2H rule). Check out the official line-ups above and the live commentary of the game.

It's time for a big match in Serie A. After failing to beat SPAL last weekend, Napoli will take on Atalanta at the San Paolo Stadium. The two teams are in fourth and third place respectively, which means it will be a very important game for both sides.