Napoli background: Ancelotti questioned De Laurentiis' decision; 'Are you sure?'

A curious background emerges from today's edition of Il Mattino on the situation of Napoli. A few days ago, the Partenopei decided to part ways with Carlo Ancelotti, replacing him with another former AC Milan manager in Gennaro Gattuso.As reported by the newspaper, Ancelotti tried to convince the president, De Laurentiis, to keep him instead. He was convinced that he could continue to manage the team and repeatedly told De Laurentiis 'are you sure?', but the decision had already been taken.