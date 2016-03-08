Napoli battling with Milan to sign Fiorentina midfielder
22 March at 23:45According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper the Corriere dello Sport today, Napoli have set their sights on Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout as a priority signing for the summer.
CorSport suggests that Napoli are interested and willing to spend €25m on the Frenchman, who has previously played for Nantes and Aston Villa. Since signing for Fiorentina, however, Veretout's growth has been exponential and it is not just Napoli who are interested in signing the 26-year-old.
AC Milan are also keen on signing Veretout and it looks to be just a two-horse race, primarily, for Veretout's signature. Veretout has scored five goals in 24 Serie A games this season, chipping in with three assists.
As stated, the French midfielder will cost around €25m but Fiorentina will be reluctant to part with him unless they get an offer worth their while.
