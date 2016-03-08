Napoli begin 'chess game' to bring James Rodriguez from Real Madrid

04 July at 16:00
Napoli have begun a chess game for the transfer of James Rodriguez which promises to be long and not easy to read. Today's edition of Gazzetta dello Sport recalls that the Colombian has been promised to Carlo Ancelotti and that Aurelio De Laurentiis is doing everything possible to bring the player to the San Paolo.

However, there are still some contractual clauses to be agreed on, especially on the issue of the image rights, given that James is a star in Colombia and South America and has several contracts in place.

The Los Blancos have no urgency to sell and continue to ask 42 million euros for Jame's services and do not want to accept loan deals. In practice, they want the same amount that Bayern Munich was supposed to pay before deciding not to exercise their option.

De Laurentiis considers the price too excessive and is waiting, exactly like in chess, and continues negotiating with Jorge Mendes as well as the Spaniards to complete the operation.

