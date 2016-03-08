Napoli have a new coach in Carlo Ancelotti as Aurelio De Laurentiis had this to say on their search for new players : " Benzema or Di Maria? We have a an agreement between me and Ancelotti on the transfer window. We only want to sign solid young players...". So Benzema is too old then? The French striker responded to De Laurentiis' comment on his Instagram page as he said: " Here is another crazy person to add to the list...". You can view his original post bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.









