The Partenopei have identified the

Incumbent Pepe Reina is set to leave to join AC Milan, and Napoli don’t have any credible alternatives on the bench.

The Azzurri are believed to have made an offer for the shotstopper, who has also been linked to Real Madrid and is widely rated as being one of the best in the business in Germany.

Though the 26-year-old has a release clause worth €28 million, it is reported that Cristiano Giuntoli has made an offer below that sum.

Leno’s agent had admitted a few days back that the two sides were talking, scaring Liverpool fans who are wary of seeing Loris Karius play again.