Napoli bid for Arsenal, Liverpool-linked goalkeeper worth €28m
01 June at 12:10Napoli are in contact with Bernd Leno, according to the latest reports from England.
The Partenopei have identified the Arsenal and Liverpool target as a priority, as the goalkeeping position is one of great need.
Incumbent Pepe Reina is set to leave to join AC Milan, and Napoli don’t have any credible alternatives on the bench.
The Azzurri are believed to have made an offer for the shotstopper, who has also been linked to Real Madrid and is widely rated as being one of the best in the business in Germany.
Though the 26-year-old has a release clause worth €28 million, it is reported that Cristiano Giuntoli has made an offer below that sum.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti is interested in the goalkeeper, and is now waiting for an answer from former team-mate at Roma Rudi Voller.
Leno’s agent had admitted a few days back that the two sides were talking, scaring Liverpool fans who are wary of seeing Loris Karius play again.
