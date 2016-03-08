Napoli blocks Llorente, Inter returns to Giroud

Inter are unleashed . An agreement was reached with Tottenham for the arrival of Eriksen, but not only that, the negotiation between Napoli and Politano has also been unlocked.An arrival in midfield and a transfer in attack. Politano will be replaced with a first tip, the deputy Lukaku that Conte has been asking the management for some time, that is Oliveir Giroud of Chelsea.Politano at Napoli seemed to have opened the doors to Fernando Llorente to join the Nerazzurri. The Spaniard, Conte's old protégé, was however blocked by Napoli for "fault" of Mertens . The Belgian's physical condition does not convince the Neapolitans, who have currently decided to detain Llorente.Marotta and Ausilio never gave up on the French striker. The general agreement with Giroud has existed for some time: a two and a half year contract, with a salary of between 4 and 5 million euros.The world champion quivers, he would like to go back to work with Conte. It now remains only yet to find a total agreement with Chelsea on the amount to be paid as compensation - it should be around € 5 million - to free player who's contract expires in contract in June.Anthony Privetera