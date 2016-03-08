Napoli, Bologna ready to challenge Milan for Ibrahimovic
16 November at 13:00Italian Serie A clubs Napoli and Bologna are ready to challenge league rivals AC Milan for the signing of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as per Republic cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 38-year-old is set to become a free-agent once his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31 next month.
There were reports that the Milan-based club were edging closer to signing the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker in the January transfer window on an 18-month contract.
But as per the latest report, Napoli and Bologna are still in the race the sign the former Sweden international and will compete with the Rossoneri in the mid-season transfer window.
Ibrahimovic has a vast experience of playing in the Serie A as he has already represented three Italian clubs—AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus—during his illustrious career of more than two decades.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments