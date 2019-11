Napoli, Bologna ready to challenge Milan for Ibrahimovic

Italian Serie A clubs Napoli and Bologna are ready to challenge league rivals AC Milan for the signing of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as per Republic cited by Calciomercato.com The 38-year-old is set to become a free-agent once his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end on December 31 next month.There were reports that the Milan-based club were edging closer to signing the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker in the January transfer window on an 18-month contract.But as per the latest report, Napoli and Bologna are still in the race the sign the former Sweden international and will compete with the Rossoneri in the mid-season transfer window.Ibrahimovic has a vast experience of playing in the Serie A as he has already represented three Italian clubs—AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus—during his illustrious career of more than two decades.