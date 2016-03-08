Napoli boss Ancelotti: ‘We are the anti-Juve’
01 November at 14:15Napoli play Empoli on Friday evening, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side look to reclaim 2nd spot in Serie A. After drawing with Roma at the weekend, Napoli slipped down into 3rd when Inter Milan defeated Lazio on Monday evening. Speaking ahead of the Empoli clash, Ancelotti delivered his usual pre-match press conference:
ON ANTI-JUVE: “There is no fear of being called anti-Juventus, I do not think this is loaded with responsibility the team, already he has them and wants to fight to the end: no fear. There are several teams that are aiming to get closer to Juventus: Inter made a positive series, they approached us and did nothing but increase the competitiveness of the championship. initial forecasts: the more competition there is, the lower the championship share.”
ON MERTENS: “He has the desire to play from the beginning, but it is something that affects the old Italian football. The attackers are the most easily changeable, if you win you can remove them to put a more defensive, if you lose them you change them to put others It is not so much the quantity of minutes that matters, but the quality, as he often did. It is said that he can not play from the beginning, is fit, and is used for that, then from the beginning or in race is also to make him keep this condition for a long time.”
ON IBRA AND CAVANI? – “We're not talking about the market right now, it's all very premature, among other things we'll have to face Cavani in four days, it would be disrespectful to talk about him out of respect for who's here, doing well and satisfying me.”
