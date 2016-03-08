Napoli 2-0 Brescia: Live, Mertens, Manolas score for home side

Napoli and Brescia will battle it out in the on the match day six of the Italian Serie A at the Stadio San Paolo.



The home side will be the firm favourites in the match as they are on a bit of a role after winning all three of their previous matches, one of which was against defending champions Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.



New signing Hirving Lozano will be on the bench alongside veteran winger Lorenzo Insigne, whereas Fernando Llorente will start alongside Dries Mertens upfront for the home side.



On the other hand, the visitors will be looking to put a similar sort of performance they did in their previous match where they suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against defending champions Juvenuts.



All the eyes will be once again on young Sandro Tonali, who will be looking to impress everyone with his display in the midfield.



