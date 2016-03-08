Napoli, buyout clause included in new Mertens contract
25 September at 22:15Napoli have offered a two-year contract worth €4m to Belgian forward Dries Mertens, with president Aurelio De Laurentiis including something extra in the 32-year-old’s contract, according to Calciomercato.com.
The Napoli president has included a €30m buyout clause in the player’s contract, keen to tie down Mertens to the club for the full duration of his potential contract, which could expire in 2022.
Currently the 32-year-old forward’s contract is set to expire next summer, although Napoli’s reliance on his offensive capabilities mean it’s not a surprise that a new contract is being prepared, with a buyout clause to protect their player from interested parties.
So far this season Mertens has scored four goals and provided one assist in the Partenopei’s opening five games of the season, with the player spending the victory against Lecce on the bench. One of these goals was the opening strike against Liverpool in the Champions League last week.
Apollo Heyes
