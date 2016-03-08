Napoli-Cagliari live: confirmed line-ups

Napoli are unbeaten in their last 17 Serie A games against Cagliari (W12 D5) and have won each of the last six. Napoli have scored at least three goals in seven of their last eight Serie A games against Cagliari (except for the 1-0 win in the reverse fixture). Napoli have won six of their last seven Serie A games against Cagliari at the San Paolo: 23 goals scored, an average of 3.3 goals per game. Napoli haven’t won in their last two home games in Serie A (D1 L1): the last time the Partenopei reached three in a row without winning at home was in March 2010 (five games). No team have scored less away goals than Cagliari in Serie A this season (11, also Chievo); the Rossoblu have not scored in six of their last eight away games. Only Barcelona (six) have scored more than Napoli from direct free kicks (four) in the Top-5 European Leagues this season – one of the Partenopei’s four came in their reverse fixture against Cagliari (1-0, December 2018).



Napoli take on Cagliari at the San Paolo tonight with the Azzurri who only need three points to wrap up a Champions League placement. Follow the match live with us.