Napoli, call scheduled between Icardi and Ancelotti: the details

22 July at 10:20
​While Inter continue their search for a new striker, with manager Antonio Conte shouting for the signings of Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku, Mauro Icardi enjoys the days of 'physical recovery' in Europe.
 
The Argentine striker's future is yet to be decided, but he has reportedly opened to the idea of joining Napoli. As reported by Corriere Dello Sport, during the weekend at Ibiza with his family, Icardi took stock of his future along with his wife-agent Wanda Nara.
 
This week, direct contact is planned between Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti and the striker. In fact, Icardi will call the Italian to get Napoli's ideas and project explained before taking a final decision on his future.
 
Meanwhile, Juventus' interest in the player has cooled off, which could work in Napoli's favour, as Icardi previously was set on a move to the Bianconeri. With the right negotiating, therefore, Ancelotti could be able to lure the want-away man.

