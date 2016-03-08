Napoli, Callejon close to reaching an agreement with Chinese side
12 November at 23:30Napoli forward José Callejon is preparing to leave the club next summer in order to join Chinese side Dalian Yifang, according to a report from Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 32-year-old Spaniard’s relationship with the club has crumbled over the last few weeks due to the lack of a contract offer from the Partenopei. Due to this, Callejon is now close to reaching an agreement with the Chinese side, who are coached by former Napoli and Liverpool coach Rafa Benitez.
Apollo Heyes
