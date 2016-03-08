The Spaniard played for Real Madrid between 2011-2013 before joining Napoli in Serie A. After playing for the Partenopei for almost five years, he could be on his way towards a new adventure.

In fact, as reported by AS, he could join his former rivals, Atletico Madrid. Simeone is a great admirer of the player and his release clause of only €23m makes him a very attractive target for the Spanish side.

Milan are also in the race for Callejon, however, with them missing out on Champions League, the winger could opt to go for Atletico Madrid, should the latter decide to exercise the release clause in his contract.

.