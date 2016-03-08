Napoli, Callejon has no doubts: 'I want to stay! Here people love me’

José Maria Callejon, talks to Sky Sport about his future, expressing the desire to stay in the blue of Napoli: "I still have a year left of my contract and I would like to stay. I will talk to De Laurentiis to find an agreement. Ancelotti is a great coach. I really like his way of thinking and coaching. The first thing that struck me is that he asked all of us for advice, and asked in which area of ​​the field we wanted to play in. He made me understand immediately that he is a great man."

"I want to stay with Napoli. My family is happy, my daughters are Neapolitan. The oldest also speaks in the local dialect! Among other things, people love me, they hug me on the street and ask me to stay. De Laurentiis and I want to find an agreement."