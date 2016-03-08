Napoli, Callejon may move to China if no contract renewal is offered
14 October at 22:15Napoli forward José Callejon is keen to renew with his club but may move to China if a new contract doesn’t arrive, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 32-year-old Spaniard’s contract expires with the Partenopei next summer and he would like to stay with the club, but so far, his entourage hasn’t reached an agreement with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.
His former coach Rafa Benitez, currently on the bench of Chinese side Dalian Yifang, would like to acquire the player on a free transfer next summer but currently Callejon is not interested, still keen to remain with Napoli and stay in Italy.
Callejon joined Napoli in 2013 from Real Madrid in a deal worth €10 million and he has made 313 appearances for the Neapolitan side, scoring 79 goals and providing 72 assists in that time. So far this season he has appeared in every game for Napoli, starting in seven of his nine appearances.
Apollo Heyes
