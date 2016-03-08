Napoli, Callejon receives offer from Benitez's Dalian Yifang but wishes to renew
16 October at 13:15Napoli forward Josè Callejon’s contract expires next summer but the player is keen to renew with the club, despite an offer with higher wages from China, according to Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The 32-year-old Spaniard has been offered a three-year contract with Rafa Benitez’s Dalian Yifang in China, with wages much higher than he currently receives at Napoli, yet Callejon would still prefer to renew with Napoli.
Not only is it because he wants to remain with his beloved club, but also because his family doesn’t want to make the move to China and wishes to remain in Naples. Contract negotiations between Callejon’s entourage and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis are currently ongoing, with rumours that they will offer him a new contract with lower wages.
The player is an important member of coach Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, appearing in every game so far this season for Napoli, starting seven of them.
Apollo Heyes
