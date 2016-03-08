Napoli, Callejon to be offered a new two year contract
10 September at 20:00Napoli’s José Callejon is ready to renew his contract with Napoli following a summer filled with rumour and doubt, according to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The 32-year-old Spaniard was rumoured to not be offered a new contract, following Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis’ doubts about the player. However, coach Carlo Ancelotti was insistent that the Spanish international was key to his projects with the Partenopei and needed to be offered a new contract.
Currently, Callejon’s contract with the Neapolitan side is due to expire next June, however the report details how the winger will sign a new two-year contract with the club.
Callejon joined Napoli from Real Madrid in 2013 and has made 306 appearances for the club since then, scoring 79 goals and providing 70 assists.
The player has started the season in good form, playing every available minute for the Partenopei and already making three goal contributions in two games.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments