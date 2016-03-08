Napoli, Callejon unhappy at reduced role and may consider leaving in January
05 December at 18:45Napoli forward José Callejon may leave the club in January if he doesn’t start to earn more regular playing time, according to a report from Milan based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 32-year-old Spaniard, whose contract expires with the club next June, is unhappy at his recently reduced role at the club. He has been on the bench in Napoli’s last two games, against Bologna and Liverpool. If the situation doesn’t change the Spaniard would consider joining Chinese side Dalian Yifang, coached by his former boss Rafa Benitez.
Apollo Heyes
