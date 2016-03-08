Napoli can sign Liverpool and Spurs men on one condition
10 August at 13:50Serie A giants Napoli will only be able to sign Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm or Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet on one condition.
While the partenopei have signed both Alex Meret and Orestis Karnezis, Karnezis has been disappointing in pre-season and Alex Meret is injured and Carlo Ancelotti's men are still looking to sign a goalkeeper.
Sportmediaset state that Spurs goalkeeper Michel Vorm and Liverpool stopper are being eyed by Napoli, but they will only be signed if they don't overshadow the development of Meret and are willing to join on loan.
It is said that Meret is the future of the club, but his injury and Karnezis having failed to impress means that Napoli will sign another goalkeeper. Guillermo Ochoa has been targeted as well, apart from Vorm and Mignolet.
Both Vorm and Mignolet could be willing to leave their respective clubs as they are currently third-choice goalkeepers.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
