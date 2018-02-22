Napoli captain reveals talks about club transfer target

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has revealed talks that he had with compatriot and midfielder Stanislav Lobotka.



The Celta Vigo star has drawn links with Napoli over the last few months and in an intervew that outgoing skipper Hamsik recently gave to the Slovakian press, he said: "Napoli asked me about Stanislav Lobotka and he asked me about Naples: I recommended it, he has a great future ahead of him."



Lobotka became a very important player for Celta this past season, appearing 38 times in the La Liga and impressing a lot of onlookers by his impressive performances.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)