According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are preparing a huge bid to sign Kasper Dolberg in the summer. The Dutch striker is a long time target of the Serie A giants who have now resumed their interest in signing him. Two years ago he managed 23 goals but after that, he's been struggling with some injuries.In the current campaign, he's already scored ten goals and Napoli are challenging Arsenal and Manchester United who have also been linked with signing the player.