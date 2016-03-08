Napoli challenge Inter for Lukaku

Napoli are ready to challenge Inter for the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United's striker.



In order to make the move possible, it could mean that Milik time in Naples is up, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.



The eventual arrival of the Belgian would lead to the sale of Milik who is about to sign an extension to his contract until 2021. The Polish striker asked for a pay increase to his 4.5 million per season. Milik will cost 9 million euros gross, per season, for the next 3 years, for a total of 27 million euros, while Lukaku for the same period, would cost just 6 more.



In short, an operation that could also upset the club's technical strategies, as Lorenzo Insigne could also end up on the market, whose feeling with the coach is not the best.



