Napoli are still on the lookout for a goalkeeper, and have set their sights on someone in particular:

The former Ajaccio shotstopper is known for his flair and reflexes, but also his occasional lapses in concentration.

The Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is looking for a goalkeeper, and likes Ochoa (30) very much. The alternative is called David Ospina, but so far Giuntoli is only trying to get the Colombian Number 1 on loan.

Napoli are without a shostopper since Pepe Reina decided to up sticks and head to Milan after his deal wasn’t renewed.

Ochoa will cost Napoli €3.5 million, something that the Partenopei are currently unwilling to spend.

Whoever the goalkeeper is, Napoli will need to hurry: the transfer window won’t be open for long, and the Azzurri are expected to compete with Juventus again, despite the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin.