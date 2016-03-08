Napoli chase PSG goalkeeper after Buffon arrival
28 June at 11:40It looks like Napoli are ready to join the race to sign Alphonse Areola.
The Azzurri are looking for a new goalkeeper, one who can replace Pepe Reina, who has headed off to Milan.
Agent Mino Raiola said last week that " Napoli? Yes we know of their interest but haven't heard from anyone yet. Let's see..."
There was talk in recent days that AS Roma were also interested in signing the third French goalkeeper.
Paris Saint-Germain are set to sign Gianluigi Buffon, leaving Areola potentially without regular playing time.
Tuttosport claim that Raiola has recently met with Napoli - who will now be coached by Carlo Ancelotti - so as to discuss Areola’s future.
Trouble is, Napoli are also on Alex Meret’s tail, and are close to adding him to their impressive squad.
Areola is young and has done well for himself in Paris, and also has Champions League experience with the Ligue 1 champions, though questions remain about his ability to play consistently for an elite club .
