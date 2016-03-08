Napoli chasing Arsenal target Everton Soares

07 August at 11:15
A new name has appeared on the Napoli radar; that of Gremio's Everton Soares, as per Il Mattino.

The Brazilian starlet impressed many with his performances at Copa America and nearly earned himself a big-money move to Premier League side Arsenal, who were interested in the winger.

However, now Napoli are interested, after missing out on the likes of Hirving Lozano and Nicolas Pepe, the latter joining Arsenal from Ligue 1 side Lille.

