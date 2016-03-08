Napoli, Christian Maggio: 'Sarri at Juve? It’s surreal, and disappointing’

Christian Maggio, the Benevento and ex-Napoli full-back, has been speaking to CN24 about his feelings after Maurizio Sarri was unveiled as the new manager of Juventus yesterday. "It is a surreal situation for me and the Napoli fans, seeing Sarri with the Juventus badge. I imagine the fans that after those three fantastic years have had to attend this step. Juventus wanted to protect and decided they wanted to change the style of play, now they want to win but by playing the beautiful game."



ON MISSING HIS FAREWELL AT SAN PAOLO "I don't feel anger towards Sarri, it's part of the game. I was disappointed though, I really wanted to play my last match with the blue shirt at San Paolo. I have no grudges, but I am so sorry, the most beautiful thing was the lap of celebration on the field at the end of the game with my family. The San Paolo showed many banners and sang songs for me, so many people approached us, everyone tried to wish me well. It was not a good thing for Sarri to publicly reveal that some Napoli players send him private messages saying things other than those said in the interviews."

