Napoli close in on double swoop

Napoli are close to signing Guillermo Ochao and Kevin Malcuit, Sky Sport reports.



Ochoa is expected to join the Azzurri on loan with option to buy. The Colombia International has been signed to replace Alex Meret who has picked up an injury during the pre-season trainings.



Malcuit, 27, will replace the Napoli veteran Christian Maggio who left the club at the end of his contract at the end of last season.



Napoli are set to wrap up Malcuit’s deal for € 11.5 million. The Lille star was also wanted by Southampton.

