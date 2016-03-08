Napoli close in on Manolas signing; green light expected in next 48 hours

30 June at 15:00
Kostas Manolas is leaving Roma. After years of service, the Greek centre-back is heading out of the club and looks set to stay in Italy, with a deal expected to be completed with fellow Serie A outfit Napoli. 

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is ready to make Manolas one of the marquee signings to present Carlo Ancelotti with this summer, as the club up their efforts to try and put pressure on Juventus, once again, at the top of Serie A. 

Currently, Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is in Montecarlo, working with Manolas' agent Mino Raiola in order to close the deal. According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, only the final details are missing to get the transfer over the line and these are expected to be completed within the coming couple of days.

Manolas looks set to receive a contract of around 2.2 million euros per season, with Roma ready to complete the deal this evening to help comply with break-even policies and budgetary issues.

